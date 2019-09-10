Is the White Claw shortage impacting our area?

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A big problem is bubbling up for the nation's top hard selzter brand. There's a nationwide shortage of White Claw.

The company says it's become the victim of its own success, with demand taking off faster than it expected. Sales spiked by almost 300% in July. That's compared to the same month last year.

"The first thing we ran out of was the 12 packs of Black Cherry. And that's been gone for several weeks already," said Robert Riggs, manager of the Apollo Liquor in Rochester, off of Highway 52 next to Best Buy.

"Now we're out of the 12 packs of the variety," said Riggs.

Riggs said he usually gets White Claw shipments twice a week. But it's been about 10 days since they've gotten any of the variety packs in.

"People come in looking for it. But they say 'oh well, at least you've got 6 packs'," Riggs said.

At Apollo Liquor South in Rochester, they still have plenty of the variety 12 packs in stock.

"I've not run out yet. I do fear that it could happen," said Apollo Liquor South manager Barb Peck.

It's a fear she's hearing from customers, too.

"Are you gonna have it? How much should I buy? Do you have flavors still?" Peck said.

White Claw says it's working to increase its supply. But no word yet on when store shelves will be restocked fully.