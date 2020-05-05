Is the Coronavirus Pandemic impacting the pet food supply?

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Coronavirus Pandemic has already caused shortages of items like cleaning supplies and access to certain foods. Now, there is concern over if the same thing could happen to pet food.

Right now, the shelves at Rochester Pet & Country Store are fully stocked, but there is concern that could change. That's because many common protein ingredients used in pet food come directly from the meat and poultry supply chain. That includes meals, organ meat and other animal by-products. Because many meat plants are being impacted by the pandemic and forced to close, there's a chance that will trickle down and take a toll on the pet food supply.

"One of the concerns is the chicken meal and the turkey meal. Right now everything is sitting okay. But if all of the sudden one of the processing plants has to close down or they have employees that have to change their shift, it can all change real quick," said Netta Putzier, owner of Rochester Pet & Country Store.

Putzier is doing what she can to avoid a potential shortage.

"We are trying to get enough food in advance so that we have it here for our shelves to stay full," Putzier said.

Putzier said that most of the vendors she buys from have plenty supply as of right now.