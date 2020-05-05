Clear

Is the Coronavirus Pandemic impacting the pet food supply?

We're finding out if there's a shortage of pet food locally.

Posted: May 5, 2020 2:26 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Coronavirus Pandemic has already caused shortages of items like cleaning supplies and access to certain foods. Now, there is concern over if the same thing could happen to pet food.

Right now, the shelves at Rochester Pet & Country Store are fully stocked, but there is concern that could change. That's because many common protein ingredients used in pet food come directly from the meat and poultry supply chain. That includes meals, organ meat and other animal by-products. Because many meat plants are being impacted by the pandemic and forced to close, there's a chance that will trickle down and take a toll on the pet food supply.

"One of the concerns is the chicken meal and the turkey meal. Right now everything is sitting okay. But if all of the sudden one of the processing plants has to close down or they have employees that have to change their shift, it can all change real quick," said Netta Putzier, owner of Rochester Pet & Country Store.

Putzier is doing what she can to avoid a potential shortage.

"We are trying to get enough food in advance so that we have it here for our shelves to stay full," Putzier said.

Putzier said that most of the vendors she buys from have plenty supply as of right now.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 7234

Reported Deaths: 428
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin2298284
Nobles10111
Stearns7282
Ramsey53534
Olmsted3058
Anoka29917
Dakota21511
Clay19013
Kandiyohi1881
Washington15212
Martin1084
St. Louis7911
Winona6715
Scott631
Sherburne610
Carlton600
Pine600
Wright541
Blue Earth500
Polk420
Cottonwood370
Freeborn360
Benton351
Mower320
Carver270
Le Sueur260
Jackson240
Steele240
Rice241
Goodhue230
Dodge210
Unassigned210
Crow Wing211
Otter Tail180
Murray170
Meeker170
Nicollet162
Rock160
Todd150
Watonwan150
Becker130
Chisago131
Fillmore131
Itasca120
Wilkin113
Wabasha100
Brown91
Norman90
Lyon90
Douglas70
Faribault70
Cass70
Marshall70
Morrison60
Isanti60
Waseca60
Beltrami60
Renville50
Pipestone40
McLeod40
Mille Lacs31
Yellow Medicine30
Redwood30
Chippewa30
Lincoln30
Clearwater20
Wadena20
Big Stone20
Swift20
Traverse20
Mahnomen20
Sibley20
Lac qui Parle20
Pennington10
Red Lake10
Roseau10
Koochiching10
Kittson10
Aitkin10
Kanabec10
Grant10
Houston10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 9703

Reported Deaths: 188
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk166140
Black Hawk136115
Woodbury11522
Linn75747
Marshall6302
Dallas5781
Johnson5056
Muscatine38716
Tama2928
Louisa2772
Scott2457
Jasper2102
Dubuque1525
Washington1497
Allamakee993
Unassigned950
Wapello940
Crawford781
Poweshiek735
Bremer555
Clinton501
Pottawattamie492
Story381
Benton341
Henry341
Cedar330
Guthrie290
Boone280
Plymouth270
Warren270
Jones240
Fayette230
Sioux230
Iowa220
Buchanan200
Des Moines191
Winneshiek180
Clayton171
Mahaska171
Harrison160
Grundy160
Lyon150
Cerro Gordo140
Lee140
Osceola130
Marion120
Shelby120
Howard120
Buena Vista110
Greene110
Monona100
Hardin90
Butler90
Madison91
Page90
Van Buren80
Hamilton70
Webster60
Jefferson60
Dickinson60
Clay60
Audubon50
Delaware51
Carroll50
Jackson50
Chickasaw50
Humboldt40
Cherokee40
Appanoose43
Winnebago30
Pocahontas30
Franklin30
Hancock30
Wright30
Keokuk30
Mills30
Mitchell30
Clarke30
Kossuth20
Davis20
Adair10
Cass10
Worth10
Wayne10
Floyd10
Calhoun10
Taylor10
Sac10
Monroe10
Montgomery10
Union10
Emmet00
Decatur00
Rochester
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 43°
Mason City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 40°
Albert Lea
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Austin
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 48°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Scattered showers on Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Direct support professionals needed

Image

Pet Groomers reopen in Minnesota

Image

Governor Walz signs executive order

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Rochester Adopts Resolution for Safe Elections

Image

Rochester closing pools

Image

Some MercyOne North Iowa workers heading to hot spots

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/4

Image

Businesses reopen for curbside pickup

Community Events