Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Is snow (finally) on the horizon for the viewing area?

Will north Iowa and southern Minnesota finally have some snow on the ground?

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 11:38 AM

Will north Iowa and southern Minnesota finally have some snow on the ground? It’s possible as we’re tracking a system for Friday that should bring us a taste of accumulating snow.
As of Monday morning, the worst of the snow will be in southern Iowa and South Dakota. Most of our area is under only light accumulations but better chances for snow are to the southwest. There's still time for the system to change.

Weather links

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

MORE: Maps & Radars

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here

LIVE EYE: Tower Cams

SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter

ALERTS: WeatherWarn

WEATHER APP: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 19°
Rochester
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 16°
Slick travel possible today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Government shutdown hurting savings accounts

Image

GOV SHUTDOWN LATEST

Image

My Money - Differences between a bank and a credit union

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Indivisible Rochester reorganizes to have voices heard

Image

Rochester Area Foundation’s Community Choice Grant, bringing community together

Image

Warm winter helping area business

Image

Saturday's prep sports highlights from Jan. 12

Image

Food drive for federal employees

Image

Game Jam 6

Community Events