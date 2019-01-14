Is snow (finally) on the horizon for the viewing area?

Will north Iowa and southern Minnesota finally have some snow on the ground? It’s possible as we’re tracking a system for Friday that should bring us a taste of accumulating snow.

As of Monday morning, the worst of the snow will be in southern Iowa and South Dakota. Most of our area is under only light accumulations but better chances for snow are to the southwest. There's still time for the system to change.

Weather links

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

MORE: Maps & Radars

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here

LIVE EYE: Tower Cams

SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter

ALERTS: WeatherWarn

WEATHER APP: iOS | Android