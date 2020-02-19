Is parallel parking a lost art?

ROCHESTER, Minn. - During driving school, you learn how to parallel park, but once you pass your driving test, some drivers might not ever do it again.

Owner of Enhanced Driving Institute, Adam Newbloom, said some drivers will actually circle the block a few times before finally parallel parking, but he said knowing how to do this is a skill every driver needs to know. It helps you better understand how to actually use your car and be a safe driver. "You have to back your car into a parking space, which most people won't ever do, but it's all about understanding you car and what's happening when you're going backwards," explained Newbloom. "The mirrors are a big aspect of our car. We think our mirrors are just there to see what's next to us, but when we're backing up, they're a vital part of our car."

If you would like to practice parallel parking without the stress of having others wait on you, Enhanced Driving Institute has a parking lot designated for that. For more information, you can head to their website.