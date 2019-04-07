First, the good news: The forecast for Monday is calling for sunny skies and temperatures hitting 70.
Now, the rest of the story.
A wintry mix looks to push in late Tuesday night with lows in the lower to mid 30's.
A wintry mix will turn to rain for Wednesday with highs in the 40's. For Wednesday night and Thursday, we will see a wintry mix of snow and rain with lows in the 30's and highs in the 40's.
Snow will be possible on Thursday and Friday. There will be a vast temperature spread across the area these few days and the low-pressure track is far from locked, meaning there are way more questions than answers right now. Stay tuned for future forecasts.
CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions
MORE: Maps & Radars
ROAD CONDITIONS: Click Here
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here
LIVE EYE: Tower Cams
SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter
ALERTS: WeatherWarn
Related Content
- Is an April winter storm on the horizon?
- Tallying Tuesday's rainfall; more storms on the horizon?
- More rainy weather on the horizon
- More winter-like weather? Strong winds on the horizon, followed by more snow
- Who wants more snow? Another snow storm may be on the horizon
- Feels-like temps in the triple digits on the horizon
- Another soggy football Friday may be on the horizon
- 1-3 inches of snow on the horizon for viewing area
- Is snow (finally) on the horizon for the viewing area?
- Shoppers stock up for the winter storm