Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Is an April winter storm on the horizon?

There could be a significant amount of rain and snow later this week.

Posted: Apr. 7, 2019 8:48 AM
Updated: Apr. 7, 2019 8:48 AM

First, the good news: The forecast for Monday is calling for sunny skies and temperatures hitting 70.

Now, the rest of the story.

A wintry mix looks to push in late Tuesday night with lows in the lower to mid 30's.

A wintry mix will turn to rain for Wednesday with highs in the 40's. For Wednesday night and Thursday, we will see a wintry mix of snow and rain with lows in the 30's and highs in the 40's.

Snow will be possible on Thursday and Friday. There will be a vast temperature spread across the area these few days and the low-pressure track is far from locked, meaning there are way more questions than answers right now.  Stay tuned for future forecasts.

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

MORE: Maps & Radars

ROAD CONDITIONS: Click Here

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here

LIVE EYE: Tower Cams

SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter

ALERTS: WeatherWarn

WEATHER APP: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 51°
Tracking more showers and warm temperatures.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

NIACC drops conference doubleheader

Image

NIACC sweeps Northeast CC

Image

Waldorf baseball sweeps presentation

Image

GHV soccer falls to Spirit Lake

Image

NIACC baseball defeats RCTC

Image

Preparing for natural disaster rescues

Image

Teams of semis and trucks depart for flooding victims

Image

Local sports highlights from Saturday part two

Image

Seminar working to help health care worker shortage

Image

Local sports highlights from Saturday part one

Community Events