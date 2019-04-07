Is an April winter storm on the horizon?

First, the good news: The forecast for Monday is calling for sunny skies and temperatures hitting 70.

Now, the rest of the story.

A wintry mix looks to push in late Tuesday night with lows in the lower to mid 30's.

A wintry mix will turn to rain for Wednesday with highs in the 40's. For Wednesday night and Thursday, we will see a wintry mix of snow and rain with lows in the 30's and highs in the 40's.

Snow will be possible on Thursday and Friday. There will be a vast temperature spread across the area these few days and the low-pressure track is far from locked, meaning there are way more questions than answers right now. Stay tuned for future forecasts.

