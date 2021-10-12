Is Rochester's Ear of Corn Water Tower the best in the country?

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Rochester's Ear of Corn Water Tower is in the running for Tank of the Year, an award given to the top water tank in the country.

Since 1931, the Ear of Corn Tower has called The Med City home. The water tower is located right by Graham Park near the land where Reid, Murdoch & Co, Libby, McNeil &Libby, and Seneca Foods once stood.



In recent years, there's been debate on whether the water tower should be torn down or removed. Thanks to the fondness of the community, Ear of Corn Tower is able to stay in its location. It even received some new paint recently.

Voting goes until Friday at 5 p.m.

You can vote here.