Is Lourdes football back? Eagles looking like old self

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This past decade, Lourdes has been a dynasty, winning four state titles since 2010.

But last year the Eagles weren't the same Eagles we've seen before and the team finished with a 3-6 record in 2019.

"Going 3-6, it just didn't sit well with any of us and we're just not very used to it," quarterback Nolan Jurgenson said.

After two-straight blow outs to open up the season, the question is, is Lourdes back?

"I wouldn't say that, it's just one game at a time for us," Head Coach Mike Kesler said. "We've got a very good opponent on Friday night, it will be a heck of a challenge for us and I know our kids will be looking forward to it."

The results are there in 2020: a 43-14 win against St. Charles, a 42-0 shutout against Zumbrota-Mazeppa. It's an ode to the hardwork the team put in after a tough 2019.

"We worked really hard in the offseason to try and come back this year and try to prove to everyone that we're back," Jurgenson said. "Having everyone back healthy and having a little bit of experience is really helping us."

This year is about getting back to playing the brand of football that's defined the team for many years.

"Talking to our young guys about it, what it means it means to get off to a great start and continue to play as it goes on, play four quarters of Lourdes football," Kesler said. "That's what we need to do and it starts with our senior leadership, they've done a great job and we need that to continue."

The Eagles will have their biggest test yet as Cannon Falls comes to the Med City Friday. The Bombers have been just as dominant and beat Lourdes 12-7 last year. After a strong start, they're anything but complacent.

"Those last two wins don't mean anything to use right now so we're just going out there and trying to prepare for Cannon Falls," Jurgenson said.

Following their matchup against the Bombers, Lourdes will travel to Stewartville to take on the Tigers.