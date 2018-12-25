Is 'Die Hard' really a Christmas movie?

MASON CITY, Iowa – The hashtag “#DieHardIsAMovie” has been circulating social media for the last several days and has even trended on Twitter.

The hashtag has sparked a debate among movie lovers about whether or not the July 1988 thriller movie is truly a Christmas film, so we at KIMT wanted our own answers and most people say these traits constitute as a Christmas movie:

“It usually has a theme of family and togetherness,” said Michael Brown.

“Something that you can go to with your whole family,” added Aspen Olsen.

“I think of snow, I think of happy times with family, and I think of giving presents and receiving presents,” said Mac Skogen.

As movie viewers purchased tickets and buttery popcorn, no matter who we spoke with, they all had particular qualities they looked for in a Christmas movie.

“It has to have good spirit to it and a good message,” said Ethan Obermire. “I like especially because I’m a Christian, a Christian message to it.”

But for cinemaphiles across the country and around the World Wide Web, there is a heated debate about whether or not ‘Die Hard’ is actually a Christmas movie. For movie buffs like Michael Brown, there’s no question about it.

“It definitely has Christmas themes,” said Brown. “It’s Christmastime in the movie and they have some decorations at Nakotomi Plaza,” said Brown.

Obermire admits he’s never seen the movie, but from what he has heard, he doesn’t think it is.

“I don’t feel like it is,” said Obermire. “It seems like it’s pretty much just an action movie, that’s just my opinion. I guess some movies can have action but it’s a lot of – I know there’s killing in it kinda so that doesn’t seem like a Christmas movie to me.”

The debate has gone as far as catching the attention of Steven E. de Souza, the film’s screenwriter who created a graphic comparing ‘Die Hard’ to ‘White Christmas,” revealing the action movie has more Christmas music, realistic Christ-like sacrifices, and takes place in a Christmas setting more often.

We gave our viewers the chance to give their input on a Facebook poll throughout the day, and as of 9 PM on Tuesday evening, 65% of our viewers said yes, while 35% said no, it is not a Christmas movie.

So it is clear that de Souza and our viewers believe it’s a Christmas film, but whether or not it is, the world may just never know.