Is Black Friday dropping off?

A line didn't form outside of Best Buy until about 30 minutes before opening.

Posted: Nov. 23, 2018 5:42 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - KIMT was outside of Best Buy at 5 AM on Black Friday and there was just one person in line. Best Buy staff says a line didn't really begin to form until about a half hour before the doors opened at 8 AM. With deals offered online, is Black Friday shopping dropping off?

Shoppers Roger Nelson and Diane Lexvold don't think so. "i=I actually think it's more of a big deal this year. It didn't seem to be as many crowds last year as there is this year," says Lexvold. They got up at 4 AM to shop.

Analysis from MasterCard Spending-pulse estimates shoppers will spend a total of $23 billion today, $2 billion more than last year's Black Friday.

