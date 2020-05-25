Clear

Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch is adjusting its usual services for the summer following the pandemic

Students across the state didn't get to experience their last few months of school and now some might not get to go to their usual summer camps either. One organization is making accommodations to help kids still create memories.

Posted: May 25, 2020 7:36 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - Normally hundreds of kids would be at Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch to take part in youth camps throughout the summer. While that won't be happening this year, they are preparing for other things the kids can do.

For example, Ironwood Springs will be holding horse day camps starting June 8th. It'll be 12 kids that's separated into two groups to follow the 10 person rule. You can also enjoy the scenery by taking a trail ride. Executive Director, Tracy Bashore, said a huge part of their money comes in during the summer, so they had to get creative with how to still bring in that income. He said they were able to pay the employees through June thanks to the CARES act.

Bashore said they're still trying to adjust to what could be the new normal for a few months. "It's never going to be what we normally have, so it's gonna be considerably less. We just figure if we can get to a place where we can maintain and hold out until we're ready to ramp up to full business," said Bashore. "Summertime is our big time, so losing that income is big for us." However, he's happy to be able to have customers on the property again. "A lot of the people we serve are very isolated. So we definitely want to be able to get through this to bring that back," Baker explained. "Our camps that we're doing, our horse day camps, are faith camps. So it's not like we're going away from our mission."

Ironwood Springs also has a campground for you to stay at. They won't be allowing as many campers on site as usual to practice social distancing, but that will also be opening in June. For more information on Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch, you can visit their website.

