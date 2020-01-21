A hearing on guns in the Iron Range city of Hibbing has put a major political divide in the cross-hairs.
Tuesday's hearing, called by GOP Sen. Warren Limmer, will hear bills to tighten restrictions on guns and others to expand gun rights. No votes will be taken, but the hearing will set the stage for more debate in the 2020 session.
Whatever the Legislature does or doesn't do could affect the fate of the narrow Senate GOP majority in November.
Support for gun rights is strong on the Iron Range, which is not the Democratic stronghold it once was.
Related Content
- Iron Range hearing on gun rights highlights political divide
- Men saved after falling through the ice on the Iron Range
- Developing a long range transportation plan
- SAW: Gabe Irons of Lake Mills
- Questions swirl after ABC airs video from Kentucky gun range, labeled as Syria
- Gun rights advocates rally in St. Paul
- Iowa lawmakers approve gun rights constitutional amendment
- Divided US House committee backs pot decriminalization
- StormTeam 3: Long-range forecast - cooler days to end August
- Iron Man (2008) vs. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)
Scroll for more content...