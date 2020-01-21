Clear

Iron Range hearing on gun rights highlights political divide

A hearing on guns in the Iron Range city of Hibbing has put a major political divide in the cross-hairs.

Posted: Jan 21, 2020 10:06 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

A hearing on guns in the Iron Range city of Hibbing has put a major political divide in the cross-hairs.

Tuesday's hearing, called by GOP Sen. Warren Limmer, will hear bills to tighten restrictions on guns and others to expand gun rights. No votes will be taken, but the hearing will set the stage for more debate in the 2020 session.

Whatever the Legislature does or doesn't do could affect the fate of the narrow Senate GOP majority in November.

Support for gun rights is strong on the Iron Range, which is not the Democratic stronghold it once was.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -12°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: -11°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: -8°
Charles City
Few Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -10°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: -17°
Temperatures rally as snow returns
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Warming Center update

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Snow and ice possible later this week

Image

Austin loses tough road game at Mankato East

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/20

Image

Success is key for Schaeffer boy's basketball

Image

What do people in Rochester think of gun control?

Image

Parenting in the modern era

Image

Klobuchar campaigns in Iowa

Image

Grizzlies use three unanswered goals to defeat Coulee Region

Community Events