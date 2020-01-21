Iron Range hearing on gun rights highlights political divide

A hearing on guns in the Iron Range city of Hibbing has put a major political divide in the cross-hairs.

Tuesday's hearing, called by GOP Sen. Warren Limmer, will hear bills to tighten restrictions on guns and others to expand gun rights. No votes will be taken, but the hearing will set the stage for more debate in the 2020 session.

Whatever the Legislature does or doesn't do could affect the fate of the narrow Senate GOP majority in November.

Support for gun rights is strong on the Iron Range, which is not the Democratic stronghold it once was.