Irish pub, Olde Brick House, is getting ready for a pandemic friendly St. Patrick's Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Many restrictions are being lifted in Minnesota on Monday, which makes planning St. Patrick's Day celebrations a bit easier than last year.

The Irish pub in Rochester, Olde Brick House, is anticipating a busy day, but nothing like what it used to be. Paula Rathman with the restaurant said the restrictions Governor Tim Walz is letting up on won't make that much of a difference. "We even still don't even reach our 50%, so 75% necessarily doesn't really help us," she explained. "But having a few extra spots at the bar, so having 4 now at the bar instead of 2 will help us that way."

Rathman said dine in services will look the same on Wednesday just like any other day. "You know, get on a wait list, you have to wait and be sat at your table and be sat the bar and come and still dine in and join with us," she explained. "But it's not like your typical St. Patty's Day where your bars are packed."

Governor Walz said easing the restrictions comes as the state has now vaccinated more than 1 million Minnesotans.