Reynolds: Close Iowa schools through April, make education plans

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference about an update on the state's response to the new coronavirus outbreak, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

She added she is not yet ordering the closure of schools for the rest of the year.

Posted: Apr 2, 2020 2:37 PM
Updated: Apr 2, 2020 4:25 PM

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is ordering schools to remain on recess through April 30 as part of her efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Reynolds says Thursday that keeping schools closed at least through April was needed as Iowa sees more cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Reynolds says school districts have until April 30 to let state officials now how they plan to continue to provide educational opportunities to students.

Districts may choose programs using distributed paper worksheets or online tools giving students credit or they may provide noncredit lessons. Those offering noncredit must make up lost instructional time beyond what hasn't been waived by the Legislature.

The proclamation also extends closures and limits placed on bars and restaurants, previously identified retail stores, prohibits social gatherings of more than ten people, and continues to ban nonessential and elective surgeries until April 30th.

