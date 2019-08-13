Clear

Iowa's pheasant harvest hits 10-year-high despite drop in number of hunters

2019 roadside survey underway through Thursday.

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 1:23 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa – The state’s pheasant harvest has hit its highest point since 2008.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says hunters bagged nearly 320,000 roosters in 2018, up from 221,000 in 2017.

“The 2018 roadside survey showed our pheasant population was 39 percent higher than in 2017, so we were expecting an improved pheasant harvest,” said Todd Bogenschutz, upland wildlife biologist for the DNR. “We’re glad to see the increase in hunter success, but based on our pheasant population, we should see harvest numbers in excess of 500,000 birds. The primary factor holding our harvest totals down is the lack of hunters. Even with a positive forecast last year, we saw a four percent drop in the number of pheasant hunters.”

The DNR’s annual survey found 47,000 quail were harvested in 2018, along with 123,000 rabbits, nearly 81,000 squirrels and nearly 119,000 doves.

“For comparison, we had a similar quail population in 1995, but five times the quail hunters. They harvested an estimated 250,000 quail,” says Bogenschutz.

The Iowa DNR is in the process of conducting its 2019 survey of upland game. The August roadside survey has been conducted over the same routes since 1962.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 83°
Albert Lea
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Warmer toward the end of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bus drivers wanted

Image

Information session on improvements to I-90 interchange

Image

Tracking a Mixed Bag of Weather Today

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Temps will be on the rise the rest of the week

Image

Looking ahead to winter

Image

Filling the police force

Image

City council talks renewable energy

Image

Countdown to Kickoff: Saint Ansgar Saints

Image

Countdown to Kickoff: Lake Mills Bulldogs

Image

Breathing devices coming to Charlie Brown

Community Events