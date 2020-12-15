Iowa's home football game Saturday vs. Michigan canceled due to COVID-19

IOWA CITY, Iowa - The University of Iowa's football game vs. Michigan scheduled for Saturday in Iowa City has been canceled.

The Wolverines announced the game has been called off due to COVID-19.

"In accordance with the Big Ten COVID-19 medical policies and health guidelines, we are without a significant number of players for this week's game," said Warde Manuel, the Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics at Michigan. "Couple that with the normal attrition due to injury, and we do not have enough available players at multiple position groups to field a team at Iowa. We have more student-athletes out this week compared to last week and the week prior.

"The number of positive tests over the past three weeks, which require a 21-day unavailability period, and the contact tracing requirements associated with those numbers has pushed our current list of unavailable student-athletes to over 50. This is a very unfortunate situation, and we are disappointed that our program will not be able to finish the season against the Hawkeyes."

Iowa has won six games in a row after an 0-2 start.