Clear
BREAKING NEWS For 2nd time, mistrial declared in Weiss' Olmsted County murder trial Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Iowa's first female Lt. Governor dies

State flags to be flown at half-staff in memory of Jo Ann Zimmerman.

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 3:38 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa's first female lieutenant governor, Jo Ann Zimmerman, has died.

Her daughter Beth Boland said Wednesday that her mother was 82 when she passed away Tuesday night at a hospice in Des Moines, surrounded by her family. Boland says Zimmerman died of complications from pulmonary fibrosis, which had been diagnosed seven or eight years ago.

Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered flags at state facilities to be flown at half-staff in Zimmerman's honor.

Zimmerman was elected lieutenant governor as a Democrat in 1986 and served alongside the Republican governor, Terry Branstad. She was defeated by Republican Joy Corning in 1990. Before the 1990 state election, the governor and the lieutenant governor ran separately.

In 1992 Zimmerman helped found the Democratic Activist Women's Network to help support female candidates.

Boland describes her mother as fearless, saying that "when she saw an injustice or something that she didn't think was fair, she went about to fix it."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 38°
Austin
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 42°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 36°
Rochester
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
Rain moving in tonight, a warm up for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Shorter days mean danger for pedestrians

Image

Samoyed dogs all adopted

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast

Image

Chris Likes Mom's Ties

Image

Lawmakers tour Rochester

Image

Prepping for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Image

NIACC women's basketball season preview

Image

Sports Overtime: highlights from around the area

Image

Honoring entrenpeneurs

Image

Hip Hop with a Message

Community Events