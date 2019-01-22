DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A state judge has struck down Iowa's restrictive "fetal heartbeat" abortion law.
Judge Michael Huppert on Tuesday found the law unconstitutional. He concluded that the Iowa Supreme Court's earlier decisions that affirm a woman's fundamental right to an abortion would include the new law passed last year.
The law would ban once a fetal heartbeat is detected. That can happen as early as six weeks into pregnancy. It would have been the most restrictive anti-abortion law in the nation. But the legal challenge by abortion providers Planned Parenthood of the Heartland and the Emma Goldman Clinic had halted it from taking effect last July.
Supporters of the law are likely to ask the Iowa Supreme Court to hear an appeal of Huppert's ruling.
Related Content
- Iowa's 'fetal heartbeat' bill struck down by judge
- Fetal Heartbeat bill passes subcommittee
- Judge agrees to halt fetal heartbeat abortion law in Iowa
- Iowa House Republicans add fetal heartbeat to separate bill
- Fetal heartbeat bill one step closer to Iowa law
- Groups ask Iowa judge to rule against heartbeat abortion law
- Iowa Senate passes "heartbeat bill" to limit abortion
- Iowa Senate panel gives preliminary OK to heartbeat bill
- Sen. Ernst on heartbeat bill: 'I just thank the legislature for taking up the bill'
- Iowa woman who fell from pickup fatally struck by car