Iowa's elected leaders call for estimate of pandemic impact on tax revenue

DES MOINES, Iowa – The state’s elected leaders want to know what impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on Iowa’s tax revenue before lawmakers get back to work.

Governor Kim Reynolds, House Speaker Pat Grassley, and Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver announced Thursday they are asking for the Revenue Estimating Conference to meet prior to the Legislature reconvening. The REC will come up with an estimate that will be used by the Legislature in creating a fiscal year 2021 budget.

“Iowa’s fiscal health is strong and we are prepared for this time of uncertainty,” says Governor Reynolds. “But as Iowa continues to recover and grow from the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s critical that we have as much information available to us to make informed decisions. The Revenue Estimating Conference can provide guidance as we assess COVID-19’s impact on the state’s finances.”

The last REC projection in March said Iowa state government would be getting around $9.4 billion in tax revenue. It is expected that amount will decline sharply due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the shutdown of much of the state’s economy.

“As the Iowa Senate does the work of setting a reliable, sustainable budget, it will collect as much data as possible in creating that budget,” says Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver. “Iowa is in the midst of a fiscal situation without any precedent and we will seek as much information from as many sources as possible in the creation of the FY 2021 budget. The conservative fiscal management of the state budget under Republican leadership over the last 3 years has put the state in as strong a position as possible to weather the current economic storm.”

After suspending operations in March due to the pandemic, the Iowa Legislature will reconvene on June 3 to complete the 2020 session.

“Two months have passed since our last revenue estimate and much has changed during that time. It would be prudent for the Revenue Estimating Conference to meet and reassess Iowa’s situation so we have the most up to date information and data possible as we begin to put together next year’s state budget,” says House Speaker Pat Grassley. “Under Republican leadership, we have built up a healthy surplus and reserve accounts are full. We will continue to bring a responsible, conservative approach to the state budget and be thoughtful stewards of the hard-working taxpayer’s money.”