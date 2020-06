Numbers from 11 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Total cases: 27,555

New cases: 494

Total deaths: 701

New deaths: 7

Hospitalized: 141

Recovering: 17,175

Total tested: 282,014

Tests reported in last 24 hours: 6,576

COVID patients admitted in last 24 hours: 18

COVID patients in ICU: 42