Iowa's Wieskamp, Garza each selected in NBA Draft

The Iowa men's basketball team had two players selected Thursday night in the NBA Draft.

Forward Joe Wieskamp was selected 41st overall by the San Antonio Spurts.

Big Ten Player of the Year Luka Garza was also selected in the second round, going 53rd overall to the Detroit Pistons.

----

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons did what they were expected to do and took Oklahoma State guard Cale Cunningham with the first pick of the NBA draft. Detroit won the lottery last month after finishing 20-52 in a season that saw them trade Derrick Rose and buy out Blake Griffin’s contract. Cunningham was the Big 12 Player of the Year and a consensus first-team All-American as a freshman. Detroit also took Michigan forward Isaiah Livers and Iowa star Luka Garza among their later picks.