Iowa's U.S. Senators celebrate women winning the right to vote

WASHINGTON, DC – Iowa’s U.S. Senators are celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment and saluting the suffragettes who won women the right to vote.

Republicans Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst have put out a video tribute to mark the historic occasion. To view that video, click here.

Grassley says his mother, Ruth, was one of the first women in Iowa to cast a ballot after the Constitution was amended. He gave a speech about it on the Senate floor on June 4. To read that speech, click here.