Iowa's Spencer Lee wins Hodge Trophy after dominant season

FILE - In this March 23, 2019, file photo, Iowa's Spencer Lee, left, celebrates his win over Virginia's Jack Mueller (not shown) in their 125-pound match in the finals of the NCAA wrestling championships in Pittsburgh. AP photo

Spencer Lee of Iowa is the winner of the Dan Hodge Trophy as the most dominant college wrestler in the nation.

Posted: Mar 30, 2020 2:58 PM

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Spencer Lee of Iowa has been voted the winner of the Dan Hodge Trophy as the most dominant college wrestler in the nation.

Lee received 52 of a possible 57 first-place votes, WIN magazine announced Monday. The Hodge is considered the top honor in college wrestling.

Lee was 18-0, won his first Big Ten championship and was named conference wrestler of the year. He outscored opponents 234-18 in the 125-pound weight class. He scored bonus points in all but one match and recorded four first-period pins. In January he outscored five opponents 84-1.

Lee is the third Iowa wrestler to win the award since its inception in 1995, joining Mark Ironside in 1998 and Brent Metcalf in 2008.

The Hodge Trophy is voted by a committee of former Hodge winners, media, retired coaches, a representative of each national wrestling organization and fans.

