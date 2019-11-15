Clear

Iowas Ride rescheduled to avoid RAGBRAI standoff

New event will be held a week earlier than initially announced.

Posted: Nov 15, 2019 7:48 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Organizers of a new statewide bicycle ride are changing the date of their planned event so it doesn’t conflict with an annual ride that dates to the 1970s.

Organizers of Iowa’s Ride announced Friday on the group’s Facebook page that the ride would be held from July 12 to July 18, a week earlier than previously planned.

The change means the ride won’t overlap with the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, or RAGBRAI, scheduled for July 19 to July 25. RAGBRAI is organized by The Des Moines Register.

Iowa’s Ride also will move from east to west, while RAGBRAI traditionally travels west to east.

The former director of RAGBRAI and his staff resigned and launched the rival event amid a backlash over the Register’s handling of a story involving fundraiser Carson King.

