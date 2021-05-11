Iowa's Reynolds, 19 other governors send letter to President Biden about southern border

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and 19 other governors are calling on President Joe Biden to take action at the southern border of the United States.

"This Administration has enticed a rush of migrants to our border and incentivized an influx of illegal crossings by using irresponsible rhetoric and reversing a slew of policies—from halting border wall construction to eliminating asylum agreements to refusing to enforce immigration laws. Even officials of our neighbor, Mexico, reportedly conveyed concerns that the shift in U.S. policy is stoking illegal immigration and creating business for organized crime," the letter said.

Signatories to the letter include Governors Kay Ivey (AL), Asa Hutchinson (AR), Doug Ducey (AZ), Brian Kemp (GA), Brad Little (ID), Eric Holcomb (IN), Tate Reeves (MS), Mike Parson (MO), Greg Gianforte (MT), Pete Ricketts (NE), Chris Sununu (NH), Doug Burgum (ND), Kevin Stitt (OK), Henry McMaster (SC), Kristi Noem (SD), Bill Lee (TN), Greg Abbott (TX), Spencer Cox (UT) and Mark Gordon (WY).

"The cause of the border crisis is entirely due to reckless federal policy reversals executed within your first 100 days in office. The rhetoric of the Biden Administration and the rollback of critical agreements with our allies have led to the inhumane treatment of tens of thousands of children and undermined a fragile immigration system," the letter continued.