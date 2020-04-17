Iowa's March unemployment rate up to 3.7%

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s unemployment rate climbed to 3.7% in March as the state began to see the impact of an economic downturn amid efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Iowa Workforce Development reported Friday the jobless rate increased from 2.8% in February.

Despite the jump in the unemployment rate, officials say the March rate only reflects the beginning of the economic slowdown. A more accurate picture of unemployment is expected next month when April figures are released.

The U.S. unemployment rate for March was 4.4%