Iowa's Lieutenant Governor visits Mason City

Lt. Governor Adam Gregg visited Harding Elementary to take part in the Healthiest State Walk.

Posted: Oct 2, 2019 6:29 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - Today's Healthiest State Walk was all about getting people off the couch and into some exercise.  Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg especially wants to send that message to kids.  

Today the Lieutenant Governor visited Harding Elementary School to take part in their walk.  Because of the rain, the walk was held indoors, with half the students walking through the halls, while the others danced along with videos in the gym.

Fourth grader Magalli Gonzalez, who took part in the walk, says, "When you get older, it's good for you.  You're healthy and you eat good and all that stuff.  It helps you stay healthy.  It helps your doctor visits to get better so you don't have to get sick very often."

After the stop in Mason City, Lt. Gov. Gregg headed off to Corwith, where he participated in a walk at Iowa State Bank.

