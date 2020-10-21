Iowa's Lieutenant Governor speaks to future leaders

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's a lesson in leadership a group of high school students will never forget. Iowa's lieutenant governor is sharing a little wisdom with a group of future leaders.

Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg talked about his experiences and how they shaped his life to become the number two guy in state politics.

He went on to say adversity can make you a better leader.

Gregg mentioned his unsuccessful run for Iowa Attorney General back in 2014 and how the experience actually opened more doors for him, eventually leading him to become lieutenant governor.

Eli Brinkley, a junior at Newman Catholic High School, says he isn't thinking about a political career, but there are a lot of life lessons to be learned from the lieutenant governor's experiences.

"Just how leadership can apply to me and to us as looking to go into our future careers and to take it back to our schools also," said Brinkley.

These students are part of a group called YIELD. They work on leadership skills and put together a community project every year.