Iowa's Ironman Battalion called to duty again

Send-off ceremonies planned for the end of May.

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 5:13 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CAMP DODGE, JOHNSTON, Iowa – Over 500 soldiers are mobilizing from seven Iowa communities to head overseas.

The Iowa National Guard says the 1st Battalion, 133rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division is being deployed for Operation Spartan Shield. Known as the “Ironman Battalion,” it will deploy about 550 soldiers from National Guard armories in Charles City, Davenport, Dubuque, Iowa City, Iowa Falls, Oelwein and Waterloo.

The National Guard says the primary mission will be area security and force protection operations in the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility. That covers 27 counties including Afghanistan, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, among others.

This is the fifth federal mobilization for the Ironman Battalion since 2000. It spent 22 months in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom from September 2005 through August 2007 and the battalion’s most recent deployment was to Afghanistan in 2010.

Send-off ceremonies are being planned for the end of May.

