Iowa's Gustafson named AP Player of the Year

IOWA CITY, Iowa – It is no doubt that the Iowa women’s basketball team has lots of talent and continues to be recognized for it. On Thursday, it got a little sweeter.

Senior forward/center, Megan Gustafson, was named Player of the Year by the Associated Press.

Gustafson received 15 of the 28 votes. She is the first player out of the Big Ten and the University of Iowa to receive the prestigious honor.