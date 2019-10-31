Clear
Iowa's Governor visits Osage

Governor Kim Reynolds was at Osage Community Schools to see the progress of the construction and to check out their computer science classes.

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 9:19 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

OSAGE, Iowa - Governor Kim Reynolds is putting the spotlight on the importance of technology in education.  On Thursday afternoon, the Governor toured Osage Community Schools.

The school's student council gave the Governor a tour of the new additions that are being built.  Everything but the gymnasium should be ready for students in a couple of weeks.  

The Governor then visited a computer science classroom, where students had the chance to show off their coding skills.  Members of the Esports club explained how video gaming competitions are growing in popularity and they talked about how they built the computers in the room themselves.

Governor Reynolds says she was impressed by Osage's computer science program and would like to see more schools across the state implement a similar program.  

