Iowa's Garza honored by Basketball Hall of Fame

Iowa's Luka Garza (55) handles the ball against the defense of Minnesota's Alihan Demir, left, and Daniel Oturu, right, during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Won positional award in fan voting.

Posted: Apr 7, 2020 3:38 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Saddiq Bey of Villanova, Luka Garza of Iowa, Myles Powell of Seton Hall, Peyton Pritchard of Oregon and Obi Toppin of Dayton have earned positional awards from the Basketball Hall of Fame.

The winners were announced on ESPN's “SportsCenter” broadcast. They are usually honored at the College Basketball Awards in Los Angeles, but the ceremony was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The awards named for some of college basketball's greatest players were decided by their namesakes and fan voting.

