LOS ANGELES (AP) — The five finalists for the John R. Wooden Award as the nation's top college basketball player are Udoka Azubuike of Kansas, Luka Garza of Iowa, Markus Howard of Marquette, Myles Powell of Seton Hall and Obi Toppin of Dayton.
The 44th annual award will be presented April 7 during ESPN's “SportsCenter” broadcast at 5 p.m. EDT. The scheduled presentation on April 10 at the College Basketball Awards in Los Angeles was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Voting took place from March 16 to March 23 but couldn't include performances during the NCAA Tournament, which was canceled.
Related Content
- Iowa's Garza among finalists for Wooden award
- Golden Apple Award finalists announced
- Garza, No. 18 Iowa rally to beat Wisconsin 68-62
- Garza leads Hawkeyes past Buckeyes, 85-76
- Iowa C Luka Garza shooting for opener after 9-pound cyst removed
- 44 from Luka Garza not enough as Michigan beats Iowa, 103-91
- Garza scores 24 points as No. 21 Iowa beats Minnesota 58-55
- Luka Garza named Big 10 Player of the Year
- Mason City named finalist for Iowa Great Place recertification
- Man makes wooden boxes for pediatric cancer patients
Scroll for more content...