Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Iowa's Garza among finalists for Wooden award

Iowa's Luka Garza celebrates sinking a 3-pointer against Penn State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Cliff Jette)

Presented to nation's top male basketball player.

Posted: Apr 1, 2020 6:30 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The five finalists for the John R. Wooden Award as the nation's top college basketball player are Udoka Azubuike of Kansas, Luka Garza of Iowa, Markus Howard of Marquette, Myles Powell of Seton Hall and Obi Toppin of Dayton.

The 44th annual award will be presented April 7 during ESPN's “SportsCenter” broadcast at 5 p.m. EDT. The scheduled presentation on April 10 at the College Basketball Awards in Los Angeles was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Voting took place from March 16 to March 23 but couldn't include performances during the NCAA Tournament, which was canceled.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 53°
Albert Lea
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 44°
Rain chances return
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Food Assistance Continues During Pandemic

Image

Gas Prices Drop Amid Pandemic

Image

TUTORIAL: How to make your own mask

Image

CG Health updates on COVID-19

Image

Front Porch Project

Image

Earthquakes in Mn and IA?

Image

Virtual School Spirit

Image

Business Owners Learn About Cares Act

Image

Technicians Take Extra Precautions

Image

Park Fenced Off

Community Events