Iowa's Garza adds Wooden award to trophy case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luka Garza of Iowa has won the John R. Wooden Award as the nation’s top men’s college basketball player.

The award presented by the Los Angeles Athletic Club was announced on ESPN’s “SportsCenter.” It was Garza's fourth player of the year award. He collected honors from The Associated Press as well as trophies named for Oscar Robertson and Lute Olson.

He led the nation in total points with 747, in 30-point games with eight and field goals made with 281. Garza ranked second nationally in scoring with 24.1 points. The Hawkeyes lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.