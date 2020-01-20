Iowa won 10 football games last season to conclude the best five-year stretch in the program’s history.
But coach Kirk Ferentz says it wasn't easy.
At his postseason news conference Monday, Ferentz says there are no “easy outs.”
The Hawkeyes' three losses last season were by a combined 14 points.
They finished the season with four consecutive wins including a 49-24 victory over Southern California in the Holiday Bowl. But there is a lot of work ahead for the Hawkeyes.
They lose senior quarterback Nate Stanley, a three-year starter. And four players are leaving college early for a shot at the NFL. The Hawkeyes return all four of their top receivers.
Related Content
- Iowa's Ferentz after going 10-3: 'It’s hard to win'
- Hawkeyes triumph, Ferentz passes Fry for wins
- Ferentz ties Fry for first on Iowa's career wins list at 143
- No. 19 Michigan leans on defense to beat No. 14 Iowa 10-3
- NIACC wrestling drops hard-fought dual against Iowa Central
- Hard as Nails Hunter Hagen
- RCTC honors hard-working educators
- Is 'Die Hard' really a Christmas movie?
- MnDOT works hard to fix pothole problem
- Iowa State holds off Iowa 84-78 for 6th straight win