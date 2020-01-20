Clear

Iowa's Ferentz after going 10-3: 'It’s hard to win'

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, right, is presented the trophy following the team's Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game against Southern California on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in San Diego. Iowa won 49-24. (AP Photo/Orlando Ramirez)

Iowa won 10 football games last season to conclude the best five-year stretch in the program’s history.

Posted: Jan 20, 2020 6:35 PM
Updated: Jan 20, 2020 6:43 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

Iowa won 10 football games last season to conclude the best five-year stretch in the program’s history.

But coach Kirk Ferentz says it wasn't easy.

At his postseason news conference Monday, Ferentz says there are no “easy outs.”

The Hawkeyes' three losses last season were by a combined 14 points.

They finished the season with four consecutive wins including a 49-24 victory over Southern California in the Holiday Bowl. But there is a lot of work ahead for the Hawkeyes.

They lose senior quarterback Nate Stanley, a three-year starter. And four players are leaving college early for a shot at the NFL. The Hawkeyes return all four of their top receivers.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -2°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: 1°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -3°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -2°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -6°
several chances for snow this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

IBM employees spend MLK Day volunteering

Image

Olmsted County awarded for Tobacco 21 effort

Image

IBM Employees Volunteer on MLK Day

Image

Volunteering on MLK Day

Image

Remembering MLK's Legacy

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/20

Image

Switching Holidays

Image

Reassurance Program

Image

Clear Lake House Fire

Image

MLK Day March

Community Events