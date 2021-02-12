Iowa COVID-19 vaccination rollout process "hopeful that we don't need a phase 1C"

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Department of Public Health held a virtual town hall Friday to discuss the state's response to COVID-19 and vaccine distribution.

The state is in the beginning of distributing vaccines to those eligible in phase 1B which targets Iowans age 65 and older, as well as frontline workers who are at a high risk - including teachers and first responders.

The health department is hopeful those eligible will soon be able to get on the books for a vaccine appointment - but they know it may take several weeks.

"I think we're hopeful that we don't need a phase 1C and that's the way we refer to that next step," Director of Iowa Department of Public Health, Kelly Garcia, says.

Health officials went on to say the vaccine rollout does not mean there will be enough shots available to inoculate every person.

“The issue is that we don't have enough doses to really stand up to these efforts in other states - two thousand, three thousand, five thousand doses in one centralized location - it is a dose issue, it is not a bandwidth issue at this moment," Garcia explains.

Garcia says those who have already received the vaccine - should continue to take precautions.

“Particularly because we've confirmed the variant strain of COVID-19 in the state, we know that that's highly contagious, and we need to monitor what that looks like right now. So continue to do what you're doing even after you've been vaccinated."

The Iowa Department of Public Health says the state is likely to see widespread vaccine distribution by the end of April or early May.