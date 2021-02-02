Iowa's COVID-19 dashboard updated with vaccination information

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - The Iowa Department of Public Health is releasing a COVID-19 vaccination information dashboard to help with the state's vaccine roll out efforts.

The dashboard covers how many doses have been administered, how many people have gotten their first and second shots, and more. In addition, you can also see how many shots by county have been given.

The dashboard also shows the total doses administered by recipient county of residence; Floyd County, for example, has 1,162 doses that have been administered per county of residence. Floyd County Public Health administrator Gail Arjes says this does not necessarily mean the person who received a vaccine received it in their home county.

"If they worked outside of Floyd County, they more than likely received that vaccine at their place of employment, whether that'd be at Mercy or one of the hospitals in Waterloo."

Statewide, over 256,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered. To access the dashboard, click here.