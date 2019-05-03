Clear

Iowa's 5th season - presidential campaign season - kicks into high gear in north Iowa

It’ll be a busy weekend in North Iowa with several Democratic Presidential candidates making stops.

On Saturday, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren will be in Osage and Mason City for meet and greets. Then on Sunday, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders plans to speak in Osage to talk about his stance on agriculture and investing in rural areas.

Also on Sunday, U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell is expected to be in Ventura.

The Presidential campaign stops in North Iowa don’t end there.

On Wednesday, U.S. Representative Beto O’Roure is scheduled to stop in Mason City.

Elizabeth Warren:

Osage Meet & Greet Saturday, May 4th
10:15 a.m. CT (doors open), 11:00 a.m. CT (event begins)
Taste restaurant
715 Main Street
Osage, IA 50461General public can RSVP here

Mason City Meet & Greet Saturday, May 4th
12:45 p.m. CT (doors open), 1:30 p.m. CT (event begins)
Fat Hill Brewing
17 N. Federal Avenue
Mason City, IA 50401
General public can RSVP here

Bernie Sanders:
11 a.m. Policy Address on Agriculture and Rural Investment, Sunday, May 5
Swine Arena, Mitchell County Fairgrounds, 1006 Chestnut Street, Osage, IA 50461
Information for the public: This event is free and open to the public.

Eric Swalwell:
House Party in Ventura at 10:45 A.M. Sunday, May 5
Specific Details not provided.

Beto O’Rourke:
When: Wednesday, May 8
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Host: Team Beto
Location:
Fat Hill Brewing Company
17 N Federal Avenue
Mason City, IA

