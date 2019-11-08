Iowans warned about phony DCI calls

DES MOINES, IOWA – If you get a call from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) asking for money, don’t believe it.

The state’s Department of Public Safety (DPS) says phony callers are misrepresenting themselves as DCI staff and trying to extort money related to the victim’s access to a website. Sometimes the callers says they’re working with the FBI to collect the money.

The DPS says callers are using fake agent names and badge numbers and caller ID devices are displaying a number for the Department of Public Safety. However, the DCI does not request any payment over the phone and anyone who gets such a call is asked to contact your local law enforcement and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office Hotline at 515-281-5926 or 888-777-4590.

The DPS is offering the following list of tips to prevent being targeted by fraudulent calls:

If you get a call from someone who claims they are collecting money on behalf of the DPS—even if a caller ID device shows the DPS—hang up.

Do not provide or confirm personal information or financial information to anyone who calls.

The DPS does not demand immediate payment via prepaid debit cards.

