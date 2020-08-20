Iowans warned about Adderall pills containing meth

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Federal law enforcement is warning Iowans about the danger of counterfeit Adderall pills that actually contain methamphetamine.

U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa Peter E. Deegan Jr. and FBI Special Agent in Charge Kristi Johnson says drug dealers are using the fake Adderall pills to try and get people addicted to meth. They say three people recently pleaded guilty to selling pills marketed as “100% authentic” Adderall but which tested positive for meth.

“Drug traffickers are trying to deceive people across the country into purchasing, using, and becoming addicted to methamphetamine,” says Deegan. “They will do whatever they have to do in order to make money at the expense of the health and safety of those buying these fake pills. The public must be aware that while these pills may look like prescription drugs, they actually contain a deadly controlled substance.”

Federal authorities say in July and August 2019, one vendor of counterfeit Adderall pills containing methamphetamine attempted to attract resellers of his pills by posting on a darknet website “your customers body can’t tell the difference if it is amphetamine or meth.”

“The safety of our community is the priority of the FBI,” says Johnson. “We are committed to stopping deadly drugs before they make it to the streets. We also must remind the public that medications not obtained by legitimate means can result in severe health risks and even death. I would ask that you to share this potentially life-saving message with your loved ones.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says unless prescription drugs are obtained from an authorized medical provider or pharmacy, the public should not consume or even handle these pills. All Iowans are urged to only use prescription drugs prescribed to them by legitimate health care providers.