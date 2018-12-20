Iowans to feel impact of federal ban on bump stocks

MASON CITY, Iowa- A federal ban on a weapon accessory is moving forward this week meaning the owners of bump stocks are going to have to turn them in to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.



Bump stocks gained attention after one was used in the 2017 mass shooting at a Las Vegas music festival that killed 58 people and injured more than 800 others.



The accessory allows semi-automatic weapons to function like a fully automatic by using the recoil of the rifle to help pull the trigger quickly with little effort.



According to the proposed ban, bump stocks would reclassify the guns as fully automatic weapons which is illegal to own in Iowa.

Hart Brothers in Mason City has already removed bump stocks from their shelves, but says most people probably won’t be turning the accessory over the ATF.



“This is a crazy decision,” said Kemlin Hart, owner of Hart Brothers Weaponry. “If I were to say, hey you have got that $100, $200, $300 thing, you can’t have that anymore, there’s no way to track it. People don’t want to give them up. Why would they. It’s like writing a blank check and saying ‘yeah take my stuff.’ It makes no sense.”



It isn’t illegal to own a fully automatic weapon in Minnesota, but the state does put a restriction on the type of weapon that can be owned and who can own them.