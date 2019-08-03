Clear
Iowans taking advantage of sales tax-free holiday

The holiday, which applies to everyday clothing, runs through Saturday

Posted: Aug 3, 2019 12:14 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - Class will be back in session in a matter of weeks, and that means shopping for back to school supplies - and clothes. This weekend in Iowa, there's an opportunity to save.

It's the annual sales tax free weekend, which applies to clothing and footwear, though there are some exceptions like jewelry and any special clothing for uses like athletic activity or protective usage. 

April Eckard is the store manager at Market 124. She says the weekend is a great time for sales numbers, as it is one of their more profitable weekends of the year.

"We do see a lot more traffic in. We have dressing rooms so moms and daughters can come in and try on stuff and enjoy their time."

Molly Lamoreux has two middle schoolers, and takes advantage of Minnesota's year round no sales tax on clothing. She wouldn't mind seeing Iowa implement something year round, something that retailers could strongly benefit from.

"If we didn't have taxes on our clothes, then they won't be losing any sales throughout the year from North Iowa residents who are willing to go shopping, especially for the more expensive things when you're talking about tennis shoes. Those can get very expensive."

Keep in mind that the exemption is only for shoes and clothing that are less than $100 per item, according to the Iowa Department of Revenue. In addition, businesses that are open during the weekend are required to participate, and they can't advertise that they will pay or absorb sales tax on items that don't qualify.

Article Comments

Tracking a warm and sunny weekend
