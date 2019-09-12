Clear
Iowans still among the fattest in America

Adult obesity in the state did decline in 2018.

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 1:04 PM
Updated: Sep 12, 2019 1:05 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WASHINGTON, DC – The latest federal data shows Iowans are still fatter but Minnesotans are catching up.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have released new figures on the national adult obesity rate. In Iowa, adult obesity dropped form 36.4% in 2017 to 35.3% in 2018. That puts Iowa behind only Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, and West Virginia.

Minnesota’s adult obesity rate increased from 28.4% in 2017 to 30.1% in 2018. “Obesity is more than just a health concern for individual Minnesotans – it’s a major challenge for the entire state,” says Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “Addressing this challenge requires an individual and community-level response, including smart changes to our food and physical environments.”

State officials say health care costs in Minnesota due to obesity were estimated to be $3.2 billion.

“Sugary drinks are the largest source of added sugars in the American diet, and the added calories from sugary drinks are strongly associated with weight gain and obesity,” says Commissioner Malcolm. “Also, young adults between 15 and 18 are spending more than seven and a half hours per day sitting in front of a screen – that’s time they’re not being active.”

