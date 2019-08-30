Clear

Iowans participate in drum circle to send their love to the Amazon rainforest

The group used meditation and visualization techniques to picture the Amazon being healed.

Posted: Aug 30, 2019 9:28 PM
Updated: Aug 30, 2019 10:47 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - To the thumping beat of a drum, folks closed their eyes and pictured the Amazon rainforest being healed and saved from ravaging fires.

Throughout the month, news of the massive fires that are making their way through the Amazon have troubled environmentalists, who say the forest functions as the lungs of the Earth.

Alyssa Gutierrez put together the meditation and drum circle retreat at Lime Creek Nature Centure, just north of Mason City.  

She says she wants people to be more aware of the choices they make and how it effects the health of the earth.

