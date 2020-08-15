Iowans now eligible for extra $300 in jobless benefits

DES MOINES, Iowa – Unemployed Iowans now eligible for an additional $300 weekly benefit.

The additional payments were authorized by President Trump after Congress failed to extend enhanced jobless benefits related to the pandemic shutdown. The Lost Wages Assistance program will provide Iowans who lost their job due to the pandemic, and are eligible for at least $100 in weekly benefits, up to $300 more retroactive to August 1.

“As we continue to navigate the impact of a global pandemic and historic storm, I am committed to ensuring that Iowans have access to all available resources at the state and federal level,” says Governor Kim Reynolds. “Iowa was one of the first states in the country to apply and then receive these additional funds from FEMA. I applaud President Trump and his administration for working so quickly to grant this request. The president and his team are committed to helping Iowans at this critical time.”

Iowa is, in fact, the second state in the nation to be approved for Lost Wages Assistance.

Iowa’s senior U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee and author of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program in the CARES Act, issued the following statement:

“Because of Gov. Reynolds’ swift action, unemployed Iowans will soon see additional relief. I commend the Trump administration for quickly approving Iowa’s application. Despite Democrats’ blocking an extension of federal unemployment benefits and their refusal to negotiate in good faith, Republicans are delivering for the American people. Sen. Ernst and I will continue encouraging our Democratic colleagues to join us at the negotiating table so Iowans and Americans across the country can have the certainty they need as the economy continues to recover. I’m confident that under Gov. Reynolds’ leadership, Iowa Workforce Development will continue to work tirelessly to provide help to Iowans who have not yet been able to return to work.”

“Many Iowans have been laid off through no fault of their own during this pandemic,” says Senator Joni Ernst. “This additional benefit will help folks feed their families, pay for child care, or just make ends meet while they’re striving to safely return to work. I’m grateful to the governor and the administration for taking swift action to assist struggling Iowans. I will continue to help provide the support folks need to get through this pandemic, and the devastating storm this week, and get back on their feet.“

More information will be available about the Lost Wages Assistance program, eligibility requirements and application process as it becomes available at www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov.