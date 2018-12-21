Iowans may soon be able to buy lotto tickets on their smartphones

KIMT NEWS 3- The Powerball is up to $280 million and you might soon be able to buy your ticket for that pot of money from the comfort of your own home. The Iowa Lottery is writing legislation so Iowans can buy their tickets from an app on their smart phone.

They say the move is a necessary one in this thchno age. Still, some are concerned about underage gambling, addicted gambler usage and people out of state buying the tickets.

The Iowa Lottery says they have already addressed all the issues. The app will have a limit on how much money people can spend each week. It will also ping your phones GPS in order to ensure you live in the state of Iowa, but there are still some concerns.

“Everything is becoming so electronic,” said Angel Dietrich of Mason City. “Walmart doesn’t have cashiers anymore. It’s pretty sad that we are running people out of jobs.”

Those with the Iowa Lottery say it is already legal to sell online. They just want to be open and transparent with Iowans while adding the language of “E-Lottery Tickets” to the state law.