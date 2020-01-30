Clear

Iowans legally betting on the big game for the first time

Diamond Jo Casino in Northwood was busy with folks, looking to make a few wagers before football's big Sunday game.

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - the Kansas City Chiefs will be battling it out on the grid iron against the San Francisco 49ers for the big game on Sunday. There’s no doubt, folks will be placing a few bets on which team will come out on top.

Jerry Anderson from Lake Mills feels pretty confident the Chiefs will pull out a victory in football's premiere event.

"I’m going to root for Kansas City and I just come out here every once in a while to bet on what I hope is a sure thing and I bet on Kansas City to win it,” he said.

The odds are saying the chiefs will take home the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday, with a spread of a point and a half. Anderson is happy to see a team from the Midwest make it to the big game.

"I’m a Viking fan, but if the Packers or Chicago or Kansas City, anyone of those I like if they were in it."

Most of the folks who were wagering this afternoon seemed to be siding with Kansas City, just like Scott Gedlinske, who came down from the twin cities to see if lady luck is on his side.

"Chiefs. It's more sentimental than the fact that they'll really win, but I'm hoping a good offense beats a good defense," he said.

Gedlinske is thrilled to have the option to cross the border into Iowa to place some bets. He tells me it definitely saves him some money on airfare.

"I used to go to Vegas one time a year, just to do stuff like this. Now it's an hour and a half drive and I have a son who likes to do it too. So we'll come down and just bet a little bit and have a good day,” he said.

With the stroke of a pen, Governor Reynolds made sports betting legal in Iowa back in May. Casinos seized on the opportunity, with Diamond Jo opening their sportsbook just before the start of football season. Scott Smith, General Manager of Diamond Jo says betting can make an exciting game even more thrilling.

"A lot of people enjoy this as people have been doing this for forever, right? We have a passion for sports and this just helps build upon that,” said Smith.

