Iowans get a second chance a $1 million Powerball prize

CLIVE, Iowa – Iowa lottery players will get a second chance at a $1 million Powerball prize.

The one-year deadline to claim a $1 million winning ticket bought at a Casey’s General Store in Nevada recently expired. Since the winner never came forward, lottery officials say they will run a special promotion giving players another opportunity to win the money.

“Iowa law makes clear that unclaimed money from lottery prizes goes into our prize pools for future games and promotions. And that’s exactly what we’re doing with this one-time, $1 million giveaway,” said Iowa Lottery CEO Matt Strawn. “The lottery repeatedly called attention to the unclaimed prize during the past year, and now we’ll dedicate our efforts to ensuring that this prize money finds its way to a new Iowa Lottery winner.”

Iowa Lottery officials say they believe this is the first unclaimed $1 million prize in their history.

From May 29 through June 18, Iowa Lottery players will be able to enter a promotion called the “Woo Hoo A Million For You Giveaway” for a chance to win the $1 million prize. Any Powerball ticket purchased in Iowa during that three-week period will be eligible for entry. The drawing for the promotion’s $1 million prize will be held June 19.