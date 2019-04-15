Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Justice Dept. expected to release Mueller report Thursday Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Iowans get a second chance a $1 million Powerball prize

Winning ticket bought in Nevada went unclaimed.

Posted: Apr. 15, 2019 10:55 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CLIVE, Iowa – Iowa lottery players will get a second chance at a $1 million Powerball prize.

The one-year deadline to claim a $1 million winning ticket bought at a Casey’s General Store in Nevada recently expired. Since the winner never came forward, lottery officials say they will run a special promotion giving players another opportunity to win the money.

“Iowa law makes clear that unclaimed money from lottery prizes goes into our prize pools for future games and promotions. And that’s exactly what we’re doing with this one-time, $1 million giveaway,” said Iowa Lottery CEO Matt Strawn. “The lottery repeatedly called attention to the unclaimed prize during the past year, and now we’ll dedicate our efforts to ensuring that this prize money finds its way to a new Iowa Lottery winner.”

Iowa Lottery officials say they believe this is the first unclaimed $1 million prize in their history.

From May 29 through June 18, Iowa Lottery players will be able to enter a promotion called the “Woo Hoo A Million For You Giveaway” for a chance to win the $1 million prize. Any Powerball ticket purchased in Iowa during that three-week period will be eligible for entry. The drawing for the promotion’s $1 million prize will be held June 19.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 42°
Albert Lea
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 40°
Austin
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 43°
Charles City
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 37°
Tracking a calm start to the week followed by a powerful rain system.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Warmer Air Today

Image

Standing up against genocide

Image

Showcasing Iowa based films

Image

Mason City restaurant feeds linemen as they work to restore power

Image

Residents learn about bill that could get them driver's licenses

Image

More Americans identifying as 'no religion'

Image

Generations at Grand Meadow; Superlark's star plays final game

Image

Clear Lake docks being installed

Image

Walking for Autism

Image

Highlights: Minnesota girl's basketball All-Star game

Community Events