Iowans flocking to Test Iowa website to sign up for coronavirus testing

MASON CITY, Iowa - States have been using test data to make big decisions on how they fight the virus. Crucial decisions like when to reopen busineses hinge on the increase or decrease of cases. Iowa is now going into high gear to get the answers they need, and they're doing it with testiowa.com.

Governor Kim Reynolds says residents of the Hawkeye state are signing up in droves to get tested.

"More than 80,000 completed the online assessment and more than 250 scheduled an appointment," said Governor Reynolds.

Getting signed up is pretty simple. Just head to testiowa.com and click on 'start now.' The assessment includes questions about your personal information, preexisting conditions, and if you're experiencing or have been exposed to anyone with symptoms. Your answers determine whether or not you need to be tested. The website will let you select a time and place to get the test done. Results will show up in an email in around 72 hours.

According to the Governor, word about the website is spreading fast..

"We had 631 social media mentions of the hash tag test iowa challenge with a reach of over 18.8 million," said Governor Reynolds.

Brian Hanft, director of CG Public Health also mentions the mass testing efforts, saying the process is quick and easy.

"We encourage everyone to visit test iowa dot com to complete their online assessment. It takes less than 5 minutes," said Hanft.