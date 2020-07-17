Clear
Iowans deciding it's better to have staycations during the pandemic

Iowans are deciding crowded airports are not worth the risk and instead are rediscovering the Hawkeye state.

Posted: Jul 17, 2020 11:14 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A recent survey by biotech company MyBioSource shows 56% of Iowans are vacationing in the Hawkeye state instead of traveling to more exotic locales.

"We'll be here in Clear Lake all summer," said Alex and Gail Marskey who are loving their time at the lake.  Even though the two are used to jet setting for their getaways.

"Mexico, Florida, California. Yes Nashville, we like to go all over," said Gail.

They are a little hesitant to travel out of the Hawkeye state this year.  They do have a good reason for staying right here.

"We just bought this lake home and so we've been using the beach and the lake and we've just been staying close to home."

Nicole Hayungs and Erin Oftelie are gal pals dating back to high school.  As they enjoyed the shade, Oftelie said heading out of the state is not in the cards this year.

"I mean, I really didn't have anything planned anyway, but if I did have something planned, I think that I would postpone it. Just because of the field that I work in."

She works at a long term care center and says the risk of spreading COVID-19 is not worth it.  Her friends and famiy are also spending the summer rediscovering popular spots across the state.

"well, I know a lot of people have been going out and enjoying some of the state parks more than than typical. I haven't had the opportunity to do that yet."

Her friend Nicole lives in Seattle and says the trip to Iowa wasn't frightening.  The airlines are trying to keep things safe.

"Traveling the airlines has been manageable, to the point where they're only flying 50 percent and been feeling pretty safe just being a passenger on the airplane and following all the procedures."

