Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Iowans blast Biden over cuts to ethanol production

'You reap what you sow, and right now President Biden is sowing disdain and mistrust among folks across Iowa and America’s heartland.'

Posted: Dec 7, 2021 8:18 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Political and biofuel industry leaders in Iowa are blasting the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) plans to slash ethanol production targets.

Under President Trump, the EPA had set a 2020 production goal of 15 billion gallons of ethanol. That’s now been cut to 12.5 billion gallons.

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R- Iowa) released the following statement:

“Iowa is the number one producer of ethanol in the country, and 85% of Iowans believe biofuel plays an integral part in our economy. This decision is an about-face by President Joe Biden who campaigned on his supposed support for renewable fuels,” said Senator Joni Ernst. “These RVOs will slash demand for biofuel and have devastating, long-lasting consequences for Iowa farmers and producers. While President Biden may have forgotten his promise to Iowans, Iowa farmers and producers and I sure haven’t, and we will work together to fight back against this harmful policy.”

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) added this:

“At a time when gas prices are through the roof and the administration is myopically focused on climate policy, it makes absolutely zero sense for President Biden to turn his back on cleaner, cheaper biofuels. The administration’s unprecedented plan to retroactively cut blending levels for previous years is a boon for Big Oil. What’s to stop the administration from slashing 2022 obligations down the line? No matter how rosy future outlooks might be, this precedent makes clear the administration is not committed to renewable fuels. It’s a disgrace and an outrage to Iowa producers and anyone who cares about our environment.”

“This administration has spent much of its first year crowing about its climate priorities while simultaneously begging OPEC to reduce skyrocketing oil costs. Domestically-produced biofuels help to solve both of these problems, but the Biden Administration opted not to take yes for an answer. I don’t want to hear another word about President Biden’s so-called climate priorities until he puts his money where his mouth is and delivers cleaner, cheaper biofuels for Americans, just as he promised Iowans on the campaign trail.”

Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (IA-01) released the following statement:

"Today is the day President Biden has abandoned Iowa's family farmers and biofuels producers. Disregarding deadlines and changing finalized mandates is a slap in the face to Iowa's family farmers and is in complete contrast to President Biden's campaign promises to support biofuels--promises that we now know to be lies and lip service.”

"While I am extremely disappointed by this action, I'm not surprised. In preparation for this, I recently introduced the bipartisan Defend the Blend Act, a bill to prohibit the EPA from retroactively reducing RVO levels that have already been finalized, leading to government-induced instability in our agriculture and biofuel markets. We must pass my legislation right away to provide the certainty to Iowa's biofuels community that the Biden Administration is destroying.”

Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra (IA-04) made this statement:

“The Biden administration’s decision to retroactively slash biofuel blending requirements and propose the largest RFS reduction in history is extremely disappointing. It directly harms the 40,000+ folks who work in Iowa’s biofuels industry – not to mention the thousands of crop growers who rely on the market to make a living. 57% of Iowa corn grown is used to produce ethanol. Further, the pandemic aid – which the administration originally announced in March – is long overdue and a weak attempt to gloss over their attack on the RFS.”

“The Biden administration is embracing electric vehicles and oil while leaving farmers and biofuel producers behind, even though ethanol and biodiesel provide cleaner and more affordable options for consumers. For an administration focused on climate change and gas prices, this is the absolute height of hypocrisy.”

“You reap what you sow, and right now President Biden is sowing disdain and mistrust among folks across Iowa and America’s heartland.”

Iowa Renewable Fuels Association Executive Director Monte Shaw says at best the proposal is a missed opportunity to lower fuel prices and carbon emissions:

“The proposed rule from the Biden EPA falls woefully short of any attempt to leverage domestic biofuels to help lower fuel prices and carbon emissions. We also have serious concerns it likely violates the Renewable Fuel Standard law, especially with regard to the 2020 actions. Why on Earth should the United States be asking OPEC for more oil and releasing our strategic petroleum reserves while at the same time proposing to undermine the one and only law on the federal books that seeks to expand domestic fuel supplies that reduce carbon emissions. We urge President Biden to step in and provide a course correction to his EPA in order to realign this proposed rule with his commitments to Iowa voters.”

“We do want to say a strong thank you for the COVID relief funding announced today and for the Biden EPA stepping up to begin applying the 10th Circuit Court ruling to all refinery exemption determinations. Having said that, I’d be lying if I didn’t acknowledge the frustration I’ve heard out here of having to wait for these announcements that could have come in March just so the Biden EPA would have a spoonful of sugar to try to help the proposed RVO demand destruction go down. These disparate actions are not tied to one another and should stand on their own merits.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 933025

Reported Deaths: 9778
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1819402058
Ramsey754961054
Dakota68992595
Anoka65423593
Washington41511368
Stearns34249288
St. Louis30218420
Scott26479189
Wright26415229
Olmsted22837131
Sherburne19326130
Carver1700272
Clay12286110
Blue Earth1170171
Rice11649141
Crow Wing11421124
Chisago1011781
Kandiyohi9962109
Otter Tail9951130
Benton9233128
Goodhue829599
Beltrami8283100
Douglas8015101
Itasca785499
Mower743849
McLeod729884
Isanti717485
Winona716558
Steele699534
Morrison682082
Becker634875
Polk611488
Freeborn574347
Carlton558778
Mille Lacs541380
Lyon536862
Nicollet532861
Nobles528954
Pine524443
Cass507656
Todd498744
Brown476461
Le Sueur468336
Meeker440660
Martin393345
Waseca387434
Wabasha382810
Dodge368712
Hubbard359649
Roseau323332
Fillmore311815
Wadena306740
Redwood284945
Houston277817
Renville272551
Faribault262835
Sibley258218
Kanabec256738
Pennington256130
Cottonwood234133
Aitkin227252
Chippewa222943
Pope210310
Watonwan202321
Yellow Medicine190325
Koochiching180425
Rock178829
Swift175424
Stevens170911
Jackson162416
Clearwater159821
Marshall155322
Murray153211
Pipestone152529
Lake134524
Lac qui Parle124525
Wilkin122516
Mahnomen108514
Norman106210
Grant103210
Big Stone9645
Lincoln9015
Kittson75323
Red Lake71910
Traverse6096
Unassigned561124
Lake of the Woods5305
Cook3151

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 532160

Reported Deaths: 7379
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk81677809
Linn32838430
Scott27126295
Black Hawk22334382
Woodbury20736263
Johnson20150108
Dubuque18996243
Pottawattamie16215214
Dallas15573115
Story1398059
Warren8637107
Cerro Gordo8141125
Clinton7928115
Webster7419124
Des Moines7153106
Marshall675494
Muscatine6717117
Wapello6546145
Unassigned64520
Jasper630591
Sioux622477
Lee5977106
Marion567697
Buena Vista503449
Plymouth493388
Henry427155
Benton414760
Jones413564
Bremer403873
Boone397042
Washington395464
Carroll373355
Mahaska372366
Crawford355647
Jackson324047
Dickinson317555
Buchanan312743
Delaware303255
Clay297636
Kossuth293477
Fayette290356
Hardin289253
Tama282878
Page276133
Wright270050
Cedar269527
Winneshiek267744
Hamilton262757
Floyd261049
Clayton252360
Poweshiek242043
Harrison240979
Madison237425
Butler237346
Cass235667
Iowa234336
Jefferson228544
Mills225330
Hancock222840
Winnebago222339
Cherokee217347
Appanoose210157
Lyon209842
Allamakee209456
Calhoun199519
Shelby199542
Union197141
Humboldt188231
Franklin188031
Grundy186137
Chickasaw184522
Mitchell184343
Emmet180146
Louisa178653
Sac175626
Guthrie169338
Clarke163629
Montgomery163146
Keokuk152639
Palo Alto152332
Howard150624
Monroe144340
Ida134141
Greene128818
Davis126825
Lucas126127
Monona124940
Worth12309
Pocahontas122125
Adair118239
Osceola105718
Decatur104813
Taylor100914
Fremont98913
Van Buren95922
Wayne86125
Ringgold78429
Audubon77617
Adams5869
Rochester
Cloudy
17° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 9°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
19° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 4°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
18° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Cloudy
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 13°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 14°
A day to stay inside
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Full Forecast 12/7/21

Image

Rochester's Mayor Norton readies mask mandate should COVID conditions worsen in her absence

Image

Students excelling in computer science at Osage Schools

Image

Med City mask mandate ready if Covid-19 conditions worsen

${item.thumbnail.title}

Olmsted County works to keep roads clear during first measurable snowfall of the season

Image

80 Years Anniversary

Image

The Landing MN preparing for winter season

Image

Snowplows out for first snowfall

Image

Rochester City Council approves 2022 budget, $1M affordable housing investment

Image

New nature center coming together at Oxbow Park and Zoo

Community Events