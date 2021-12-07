Iowans blast Biden over cuts to ethanol production

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Political and biofuel industry leaders in Iowa are blasting the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) plans to slash ethanol production targets.

Under President Trump, the EPA had set a 2020 production goal of 15 billion gallons of ethanol. That’s now been cut to 12.5 billion gallons.

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R- Iowa) released the following statement:

“Iowa is the number one producer of ethanol in the country, and 85% of Iowans believe biofuel plays an integral part in our economy. This decision is an about-face by President Joe Biden who campaigned on his supposed support for renewable fuels,” said Senator Joni Ernst. “These RVOs will slash demand for biofuel and have devastating, long-lasting consequences for Iowa farmers and producers. While President Biden may have forgotten his promise to Iowans, Iowa farmers and producers and I sure haven’t, and we will work together to fight back against this harmful policy.”

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) added this:

“At a time when gas prices are through the roof and the administration is myopically focused on climate policy, it makes absolutely zero sense for President Biden to turn his back on cleaner, cheaper biofuels. The administration’s unprecedented plan to retroactively cut blending levels for previous years is a boon for Big Oil. What’s to stop the administration from slashing 2022 obligations down the line? No matter how rosy future outlooks might be, this precedent makes clear the administration is not committed to renewable fuels. It’s a disgrace and an outrage to Iowa producers and anyone who cares about our environment.”

“This administration has spent much of its first year crowing about its climate priorities while simultaneously begging OPEC to reduce skyrocketing oil costs. Domestically-produced biofuels help to solve both of these problems, but the Biden Administration opted not to take yes for an answer. I don’t want to hear another word about President Biden’s so-called climate priorities until he puts his money where his mouth is and delivers cleaner, cheaper biofuels for Americans, just as he promised Iowans on the campaign trail.”

Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (IA-01) released the following statement:

"Today is the day President Biden has abandoned Iowa's family farmers and biofuels producers. Disregarding deadlines and changing finalized mandates is a slap in the face to Iowa's family farmers and is in complete contrast to President Biden's campaign promises to support biofuels--promises that we now know to be lies and lip service.”

"While I am extremely disappointed by this action, I'm not surprised. In preparation for this, I recently introduced the bipartisan Defend the Blend Act, a bill to prohibit the EPA from retroactively reducing RVO levels that have already been finalized, leading to government-induced instability in our agriculture and biofuel markets. We must pass my legislation right away to provide the certainty to Iowa's biofuels community that the Biden Administration is destroying.”

Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra (IA-04) made this statement:

“The Biden administration’s decision to retroactively slash biofuel blending requirements and propose the largest RFS reduction in history is extremely disappointing. It directly harms the 40,000+ folks who work in Iowa’s biofuels industry – not to mention the thousands of crop growers who rely on the market to make a living. 57% of Iowa corn grown is used to produce ethanol. Further, the pandemic aid – which the administration originally announced in March – is long overdue and a weak attempt to gloss over their attack on the RFS.”

“The Biden administration is embracing electric vehicles and oil while leaving farmers and biofuel producers behind, even though ethanol and biodiesel provide cleaner and more affordable options for consumers. For an administration focused on climate change and gas prices, this is the absolute height of hypocrisy.”

“You reap what you sow, and right now President Biden is sowing disdain and mistrust among folks across Iowa and America’s heartland.”

Iowa Renewable Fuels Association Executive Director Monte Shaw says at best the proposal is a missed opportunity to lower fuel prices and carbon emissions:

“The proposed rule from the Biden EPA falls woefully short of any attempt to leverage domestic biofuels to help lower fuel prices and carbon emissions. We also have serious concerns it likely violates the Renewable Fuel Standard law, especially with regard to the 2020 actions. Why on Earth should the United States be asking OPEC for more oil and releasing our strategic petroleum reserves while at the same time proposing to undermine the one and only law on the federal books that seeks to expand domestic fuel supplies that reduce carbon emissions. We urge President Biden to step in and provide a course correction to his EPA in order to realign this proposed rule with his commitments to Iowa voters.”

“We do want to say a strong thank you for the COVID relief funding announced today and for the Biden EPA stepping up to begin applying the 10th Circuit Court ruling to all refinery exemption determinations. Having said that, I’d be lying if I didn’t acknowledge the frustration I’ve heard out here of having to wait for these announcements that could have come in March just so the Biden EPA would have a spoonful of sugar to try to help the proposed RVO demand destruction go down. These disparate actions are not tied to one another and should stand on their own merits.”